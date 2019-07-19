HUNTINGTON - Jeremy Midkiff, 38, was sentenced Wednesday to 27 months in prison for his conviction for distributing fentanyl, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart.

Midkiff previously admitted that on May 2, 2017, he met a confidential informant in Huntington and gave the informant fentanyl in exchange for $70.

This case is being prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high-impact areas.

