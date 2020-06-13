HUNTINGTON — A Texas man who admitted after crashing into a Huntington police vehicle to possessing crack cocaine and ecstasy with the intent to sell it will serve more than five years in federal prison, a judge ruled Monday.
Alonzo Wayne Clay Jr., 31, of Austin, Texas, was sentenced to serve five years and 10 months in federal prison, with three years of supervised release after his sentence, after he pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine.
Clay was arrested Sept. 18, 2019, after crashing his vehicle during a chase with officers from the Huntington Police Department.
Members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force had been conducting a surveillance operation in the 2200 block of 8th Avenue when detectives saw the driver of a white vehicle with Texas plates make what they believed to be a drug transaction.
An officer in a marked HPD cruiser attempted a traffic stop on the vehicle in the area of 20th Street and 9th Avenue, but the driver fled the area before crashing into a vehicle being operated by an HPD detective.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, officers found 25 grams of crack cocaine and 1,000 ecstasy pills in Clay’s vehicle, which he admitted he intended to sell. Huntington police said they also found 7 grams of cocaine, marijuana, scales, multiple cellphones and a loaded pistol.
In an unrelated case, a Charleston man who previously admitted his guilt in an Akron-to-West Virginia methamphetamine conspiracy was sentenced in federal court Wednesday.
Bruce David Angeli, 57, of Charleston, was sentenced to serve two years and six months in federal prison after he previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
As part of his plea, he admitted that between May and June of 2019, he participated with multiple people to distribute meth throughout the Huntington and Charleston areas. He admitted he frequently obtained quantities of meth, which had been transported by other co-conspirators from Akron, Ohio, to West Virginia. Once he was supplied with the meth, he would distribute it to other individuals in various amounts.
He admitted he was responsible for distributing up to 20 grams of meth.