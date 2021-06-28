HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced June 21 to serve more than two years in federal prison for illegally possessing a firearm.
Anthony Tevan Tyner, 23, of Huntington, previously guilty to being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to serve two years and two months in prison by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers.
According to Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives was conducting an investigation into the purchases of firearms that led to a Huntington address where Tyner lived Aug. 29, 2019. While speaking with law enforcement, Tyner admitted to being a daily user of marijuana. Tyner also admitted that in a nearby vehicle he had in his possession a loaded I.O. Inc. Mod 10-15 multi-caliber rifle.
The ATF and the Barboursville Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Ryan A. Keefe is handling the prosecution.