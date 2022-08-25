The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Sissonville, West Virginia, man was sentenced to federal prison time for his role in a drug trafficking organization in Huntington.

Dillon Andrew Young, 28, was sentenced to serve two years and six months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release. Young previously pleaded guilty to use of a communications facility in committing, causing and facilitating a felony, controlled substance offense.

