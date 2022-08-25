HUNTINGTON — A Sissonville, West Virginia, man was sentenced to federal prison time for his role in a drug trafficking organization in Huntington.
Dillon Andrew Young, 28, was sentenced to serve two years and six months in prison, followed by one year of supervised release. Young previously pleaded guilty to use of a communications facility in committing, causing and facilitating a felony, controlled substance offense.
His conviction stems from his role in a multistate drug trafficking organization operating in Huntington that distributed fentanyl, methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin, cocaine and cocaine base, also known as “crack.”
According to U.S. Attorney Will Thompson, as part of his plea, Young admitted he spoke to co-defendant Scott Midkiff on April 9, 2021, using another person’s cellphone. Midkiff asked Young to bring the phone to him because Midkiff believed the owner of the phone had stolen drugs and money from him.
Young agreed to bring the phone to Midkiff in exchange for money and 10 grams of methamphetamine. When Young entered Midkiff’s Huntington residence, law enforcement seized the phone and arrested Midkiff.
Midkiff was previously sentenced to serve 17 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribution of methamphetamine and fentanyl. All 18 defendants prosecuted in the case have pleaded guilty.
