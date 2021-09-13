HUNTINGTON — A Barboursville man was sentenced to prison after being convicted of sexual assault.
Izaiah William Hart, 22, of Barboursville, pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual assault. Cabell Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell sentenced him to serve a one- to five-year prison sentence, after which he must serve 50 years of supervised release.
Hart was initially charged in February 2020 with four counts of second-degree sexual assault after being accused by two teen girls in December 2019 and January 2020.
According to a criminal complaint filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court by the Barboursville Police Department, one victim said two types of sexual assault occurred on the 22nd or 23rd of December 2019. She alleged he supplied her with alcohol and climbed into bed with her before the acts occurred.
The second victim also said two types of sexual assault occurred during the first week of January 2020.
Because of their age, neither was able to consent to the acts, the criminal complaint said.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.