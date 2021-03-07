HUNTINGTON — A man arrested after a child pornography sting operation was sentenced last week to serve more than seven years in federal prison.
Trent S. Davis, 29, was sentenced Monday to serve seven years and three months in federal prison after previously having pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography involving minors.
Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said Davis admitted while speaking with a person he believed to be the parent of two minor females — ages 12 and 14 — that he arranged to travel April 27 from his job in Eleanor, West Virginia, to Ashland to rape both girls. On his way to the meeting location, he stopped to purchase condoms.
He was arrested when he arrived at the meeting location in Ashland.
A search of his cellphone revealed images and videos depicting sexual exploitation of minors, including videos depicting abuse of toddlers and other sadistic conduct, Johnston said. Computer equipment that contained similar content was found during a search of his home.