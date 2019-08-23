HUNTINGTON - A man caught with methamphetamine and a firearm in Huntington last year was sentenced to serve more than eight years in federal prison after entering a guilty plea.
Brandon Douglas Tomblin, 35, was sentenced to serve eight years and six months in federal prison Monday after he previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, an officer with the Huntington Police Department was on patrol July 29, 2018, along 15th Street in Huntington when he initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Tomblin after witnessing it nearly hit a parked car. During the stop, officers located approximately 22 grams of a white "crystal-like" substance believed to have been meth.
Later, on Aug. 4, 2018, an officer with HPD responded to 401 Bridge St. in Huntington to investigate a report of a suspicious person. The officer found the individual to be Tomblin. The officer found a gun near Tomblin and drugs on his person in an amount consistent with drug trafficking.