HUNTINGTON — Donnie Earl Jefferson Jr., 35, of Huntington, sentenced Monday in the Southern District Court of West Virginia to serve one year and nine months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release.
The sentence was handed down by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers after Jefferson pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Jefferson admitted to possessing a Remington, model RM380, .380-caliber pistol found by law enforcement officers in his pants pocket during his Sept. 28, 2021, arrest in Huntington.
Federal law prohibits a person with a prior felony conviction from possessing a firearm or ammunition. Jefferson was convicted of first-degree robbery in Cabell County Circuit Court in 2012.
