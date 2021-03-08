HUNTINGTON — A man arrested in connection with the shooting death of a Huntington teenager last year admitted to firearm and drug charges in federal court Monday.
Kelly Ray Ingels Sr., 46, of Huntington, was sentenced March 1 to a total of two years and nine months in federal prison. He previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm and transfer of a firearm to a juvenile.
Acting United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston said Ingels sold a firearm to a juvenile for cash and marijuana over Facebook on May 20. During an investigation surrounding that sale, officers obtained a search warrant for his home at 920 ½ 23rd Street in Huntington. During the execution of that search warrant, officers located about 11 grams of meth and digital scales.
During an interview, Ingels admitted to possessing the meth for sale. He said he suffers from substance use disorder at the time he possessed and sold the gun to the juvenile.
Tayla Johnson, 16, of Huntington, died of a single gunshot wound May 20 in the 1000 block of 22nd Street. Although initially reported as an accidental shooting, a teenager was charged in her death, and Ingels and Freda Ingels were charged with drug offenses.
According to a sentencing memorandum filed in federal court, the defendant was family friends with a 15-year-old male, who asked if he could purchase a .22 caliber revolver the defendant had. He agreed to sell him the pistol for $125, but the teen said he would pay $75 and marijuana.
His attorney, Sebastian Joy, said his client did not intend for any harm to occur and sold the firearm to feed himself and his family during a time of need.
Freda Ingels, 40, is currently housed at Western Regional Jail and charged with murder and malicious wounding surrounding a kidnapping and homicide investigation into the death of Bertha Bryant, who died in December.