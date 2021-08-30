HUNTINGTON — A Detroit man who pleaded guilty to federal drug and gun charges will spend a decade in federal prison.
According to a news release from the office of Acting U.S. Attorney Lisa G. Johnston, on Oct. 21, 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant on a hotel room rented by Darryl Eric Hill, 37, at the DoubleTree Hotel in Huntington. Hill was present in the room during the search, and officers seized heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine base, over $19,000 and a loaded 9mm pistol.
Hill admitted that he had stayed at the hotel for several weeks and that he had been selling the drugs in and around the Huntington area.
Hill also admitted that he kept the firearm with him to protect himself based on his status as a drug dealer.
Hill pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He was sentenced Aug. 23 to serve 10 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers.
Courtney Hessler is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering police and courts. Follow her on Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.
