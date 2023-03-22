The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced Monday for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.

U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers sentenced 49-year-old Eddie Gary Jewell to five years in prison. The sentence will be followed by four years of supervised release.

