HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced Monday for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of fentanyl.
U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers sentenced 49-year-old Eddie Gary Jewell to five years in prison. The sentence will be followed by four years of supervised release.
Law enforcement executed a search warrant at Jewell’s residence in the Idlewood Drive area on July 26, 2022.
Officers found 73.73 grams of fentanyl, a Buchmaster AR-15 5.56mm rifle, and a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol, according to the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Jewell admitted possessing the fentanyl and intended to distribute the drugs in the Huntington area. He also admitted to selling methamphetamine and fentanyl to a confidential informant on multiple occasions before the search.
