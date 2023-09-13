HUNTINGTON — An Ona man who was indicted in a December 2020 shooting will spend his sentence on home confinement.
Jonathan Thomas Foster, 22, of Ona, who was on home confinement, stood in front of Cabell County Circuit Court Judge Alfred Ferguson on Wednesday to hear his sentencing.
Foster was indicted on felony charges of malicious assault, use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of a felony and wanton endangerment — sentences of two to 10 years, four years, and one to five years, respectively.
On Dec. 11, 2020, then-19-year-old Foster was intially charged with attempted murder for the shooting of 24-year-old Samuel R. Blackwell for what was reported as a neighbor dispute involving a dog.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, police responded to an apartment complex along Garden Lane in the East Pea Ridge area outside of Huntington where Blackwell was shot in the thigh.
The criminal complaint stated Foster went to get a gun from his girlfriend before he returned and shot Blackwell.
With two years and 9 months of time served either in jail or home confinement, Ferguson said Foster can serve the rest of his sentence on home confinement.
“What we look for in all these cases is rehabilitation,” Ferguson said. Foster immediately cried when Ferguson offered home confinement instead of prison time.
The malicious assault and use or presentment of a firearm during the commission of felony will run concurrently, and the wanton endangerment charge will run consecutively.
Before the sentencing, defense attorney Mike Frazier told Ferguson that Foster was a teenager during the shooting and has matured since the crime.
“Jonathan did something very stupid. He's admitted he did something very stupid,” Frazier said.
Cabell County Assistant Prosecutor Kellie Neal said Foster first pointed the gun at Blackwell’s face but the victim was able to shove it away and was hit in the leg.
“It wasn’t a stupid act. It was a violent act,” Blackwell said in court on Wednesday via Microsoft Teams. “This is a permanent thing.”
Blackwell said due to the shooting he still struggles with daily life responsibilities, his relationships and his ability to work.
“It’s something that I deeply regret every day of my life. I wish I could go back and fix things for (Blackwell), not myself," Foster said. "I wish I could fix them for him because that's something that nobody should ever have to live with."
