HUNTINGTON — A Genoa man was sentenced Monday to serve two life sentences with the possibility of parole in the 2020 home invasion that left a couple handcuffed and bloody in their Huntington living room.
Nathan Dolen, 42, stayed silent during the sentencing hearing after victim and former Huntington Police officer Ronald “Ronnie” Adkins spoke in front of Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory L. Howard.
“I just want to say that what kind of a man would come in and tell a 77-year-old lady that she reminds him of his grandmother and beat her with a rifle and break her leg and smash her foot,” Ronnie Adkins said. “He has destroyed both of our lives, and I think he deserves to pay the price.”
Ronnie and Orlinda Adkins were found by Cabell County deputies in their home in the 7000 block of West Country Club Drive approximately 9:30 a.m. Nov. 22, 2020. The couple were in their late 70s when the home invasion occurred.
The two life sentences come from the two guilty kidnapping verdicts — both with possibility of parole, which was recommended by a jury.
A jury in the November 2022 trial also found Dolen guilty of attempted first-degree murder of Ronnie Adkins, one count of malicious assault, two counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of grand larceny, burglary, use of a firearm in the presentment of a felony, and third-degree arson.
If Dolen receives parole, he will serve an additional 40 years — 20 years each for two counts of robbery that were ordered as consecutive.
For the other charges, Howard sentenced Dolen to serve up to 15 years, allowing each charge to run concurrently.
The couple was taken from their bedrooms separately and threatened with physical violence if they did not give the assailant money, according to the criminal complaint.
Orlinda Adkins testified she woke up to a man with a gun, and she began to hit his chest with her arms but blacked out after the man hit her in the head with a rifle. She woke up on the floor.
After crawling down the hallway, she said she saw the intruder use a rifle to hit her husband repeatedly in the head.
One single .22 caliber round was found in the floor of Ronnie Adkins’ bedroom, but defense attorney Mike Frazier said the discovery was not explained as there was no evidence the gun was loaded.
“Pointing a gun at somebody and pulling a trigger is in and of itself an attempt to kill. For whatever reason, the gun did not fire,” Cabell County assistant prosecutor Tyler Shoub said in closing arguments in the trial. “Fortunately, Ronnie is here with us today. I have no doubt that there was an attempt to kill Ronnie Adkins that day.”
More than a dozen testimonies occurred over the six days of the trial, including the two victims, who shared details of the invasion, and the co-defendant testified about the day leading up to the attack.
The charges state Dolen stole more than $1,000 in the garage and the home. One count states Dolen stole a truck, handcuffs and rifle pressure washer, while another count states he stole a .38 pistol, a .357 revolver, a cellphone and other items.
Cabell County assistant prosecutor Lauren Plymale told Howard that Dolen should receive the maximum sentence.
“Going after (the Adkins) violently as elderly is something that we shouldn’t take lightly,” Plymale said about the last trial she will prosecute at the Cabell County Courthouse.
“I think substance abuse has a large role in this,” Howard said, referring to the trial when defense said Dolen was using drugs at the time of the invasion. Dolen has never admitted guilt to the charges and did not testify during the trial.
Frazier said no DNA analysis from the house after the attack matched the defendant and there was not a footprint analysis.
Video footage shows an unidentified intruder with red and black pants, a hat, and face mask as they break into the Adkins’ garage and home. The pants were found in the truck driven by Dolen when he was stopped by law enforcement on the same day.
“This obviously was an awful thing that happened, And I'm sorry that (the Adkinses) had to go through it. I fully understand that they want revenge. It's human nature,” Frazier said before the sentencing. “I would point out Mahatma Gandhi once said, ‘An eye for an eye only makes the whole world blind.’ So, revenge doesn't have a place here in this courtroom.”
Dolen would be eligible for parole when he is 57 in 2038.