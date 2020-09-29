HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man caught with a large quantity of heroin was recently sentenced to 100 months in federal prison.
According to information from the office of U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Jason Chinn, 44, previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 100 grams or more of heroin.
“By prosecuting opioid dealers like Chinn, we continue to make a notable positive impact in Huntington through Operation S.O.S.,” Stuart said.
Chinn admitted that on May 8, 2018, officers executed a search warrant on his residence at 3001 5th Ave., in Huntington. Officers recovered 370 grams of heroin during the search, and Chinn admitted that he planned on selling the heroin. As part of his plea agreement, Chinn also admitted that he participated with others in distribution of heroin for several years and that he was responsible for the distribution of up to 3 kilograms of the drug.
The Cabell County Sheriff’s Department conducted the investigation. U.S. District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence and Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution.
The case was prosecuted as part of Operation Synthetic Opioid Surge (S.O.S.), an enforcement surge that seeks to reduce the supply of deadly synthetic opioids in high impact areas.