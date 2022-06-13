IRONTON — A Proctorville area man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to nine years in prison in a drug case.
Deon L. Calvin, 34, of Township Road 1372, Proctorville pleaded guilty May 25 to drug trafficking and other charges including tampering with evidence. He was sentenced by Judge Andy Ballard.
Approximately $7,060 in cash confiscated by authorities when Calvin was arrested and a semi-automatic handgun also seized was ordered confiscated by Ballard. As part of a plea agreement, Calvin could be eligible for early release after serving seven years in prison.
In an unrelated case, Linessa Bailey, 34, of County Road 7D, Ironton, pleaded guilty to reckless homicide. She also agreed to testify against Aaron K. Scott.
She was offered a plea deal to plead guilty and be sentenced to three years in prison with the possibility of early release after serving a year in prison. Ballard set final sentencing for July 20.
Scott was acquitted Thursday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court on a charge of murder, but convicted on charges of tampering with evidence and trafficking marijuana. A jury found Scott, 35, of the 1000 block of Commanche Drive, Ashland, not guilty of fatally shooting Anthony Wayne Pemberton on Dec. 9 at 176 County Road 7D, Ironton. Scott shot Pemberton in the leg. The bullet must have hit an artery and Pemberton died from the wounds, according to testimony.
In other cases:
Jodi Ridenour, 35, of County Road 64, Willow Wood, pleaded guilty to sexual conduct with a minor. Ballard set final sentencing in the case for June 21.
Faith Long, 25, of Royal Palm Beach, Florida, pleaded not guilty to rape. She was released on a $10,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending. She was ordered to wear an ankle monitor while out on bond and placed on home confinement.
Jumoke Sowell, 47, of Lebanon, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and having weapons while under disability. He was released on a $15,000 recognizance bond while the case is pending.
