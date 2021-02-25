The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON — A Michigan man was sentenced to serve more than a year in prison for directing heroin sales in Huntington.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, Quandale Turk, 43, of Detroit, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting the distribution of heroin. Turk was sentenced Monday to serve a year and four months in federal prison.

Turk admitted that between Feb. 16, 2017, and May 1, 2018, he directed Dahran Montgomery to distribute heroin to a confidential informant in Huntington.

