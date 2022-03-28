IRONTON — A Proctorville area man was sentenced Wednesday in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court to three years in prison for violating community control sanctions.
Jesse Mezo, 36, of County Road 70, Proctorville was sentenced in the case by Judge Andy Ballard. Mezo, a veteran who dropped out or was kicked out of two programs for veterans, could be eligible for early release after serving two years in prison.
In an unrelated case, Arlandus Nolen, 46, of Township Road 1372, Proctorville, was sentenced to two years in prison in a drug case. He also was ordered to pay a $2,500 fine.
In other cases:
Lyle Keeney, 42, of Township Road 1273, Chesapeake, pleaded guilty in a drug case and was sentenced to 18 months in prison.
Joshua Klaiber, 41, of the 800 block of Marion Pike, Coal Grove, pleaded guilty to endangering children. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to continue treatment and do 200 hours of community service.
Kelci Williams, 26, of the 400 block of Laurel Avenue, Ashland, admitted violating an intervention in lieu of conviction program and was placed on sanctions for four years. Williams also was ordered to get treatment and pay court costs.
Ray Malone, 88, of Sand Road, South Point, cleaned up property and a charge of open dumping was dismissed.
Jean Dodson, 40, of Private Drive 3367, South Point, pleaded not guilty to trafficking in drugs. She was released on a $20,000 bond while the case is pending and was ordered to get treatment and be placed on an ankle monitor on house arrest.
Brittany Dereno, 32, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 bond and ordered to get treatment while the case is pending.
Hannah White, 24, of the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue, Huntington, pleaded not guilty to possession of drugs. She was released on a $10,000 signature bond and get an assessment and treatment, if needed.
