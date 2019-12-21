HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man was sentenced to federal prison time after admitting to illegally possessing a firearm.
Jeremy Adam Bartram, 27, was sentenced to serve four years and three months in federal prison after admitting to being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Bartram previously admitted that on July 6 he was pulled over by the West Virginia State Police along 16th Street Road. Troopers found a handgun in a bag at his feet in the vehicle. Bartram was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a third-degree arson conviction in Wayne County, according to prosecutors.