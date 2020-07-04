HUNTINGTON — A man serving a state sentence in a 2018 case that left him shot by Huntington police is expected to admit he possessed more than a pound of methamphetamine in a separate federal case later this month.
Joshua David Ramey, 28, of Huntington, is scheduled to plead guilty in federal court July 20 for a federal indictment charging him with possession with intent to distribute a quantity of methamphetamine. The federal charges surround a March 13, 2018, arrest in which he was allegedly found to be in possession of at least a pound of crystal meth in Hurricane, West Virginia.
Ramey was jailed a month later after he was shot by a Huntington Police officer on April 23, 2018, when he became combative with officers responding to a suspicious persons report.
In that case, Ramey pleaded guilty in June 2019 in Cabell Circuit Court to possession with intent to distribute heroin and meth, attempt to disarm a police officer, obstructing an officer, unlawful assault on a government representative and being a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. He was sentenced to serve one to 15 years in prison.
He was arrested after police responded to a report of a suspicious person in the 3500 block of Bostwick Road, where they found Ramey outside a home. Ramey allegedly became combative with the officers, who first used a Taser in an attempt to subdue him, police previously said. Police officer Nick Bloomfield soon after shot Ramey when he allegedly reached for a firearm in his possession.
Ramey pleaded guilty to attempting to disarm Huntington Police officer Christopher Hearst and the unlawful assault of officer Richard Kern.
Ramey had also been indicted on charges related to a March 26, 2018, incident when officers allegedly found $20,048 in cash, 2 grams of heroin, 9.86 grams of meth, three Suboxone strips and various syringes on him.
When that incident occurred, Ramey had been out on bond for a March 13 arrest when he was allegedly found with more than a pound of meth during a traffic stop in Hurricane.
According to an affidavit filed by D.R. Campbell, a police officer with the Hurricane Police Department, a Putnam County Sheriff’s deputy had stopped to assist a disabled vehicle on the exit ramp of the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 in Hurricane. A woman in the vehicle allegedly told the deputy she and Ramey had run out of gas and he went to get some. He eventually returned to the vehicle.
The deputy checked the vehicle registration and discovered there were no matching records for the vehicle and the plates on it had expired in 2006. Proof of registration and insurance could also not be provided.
The deputy said she could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle and asked if there was anything in the vehicle that should not be. The female said there were needles, but they should all be capped.
A wrecker was called to tow the vehicle, and a search of the vehicle was conducted.
During the search, deputies allegedly found needles, a small amount of marijuana, spoons, a meth pipe and cotton balls. In the trunk of the vehicle, a white shopping bag containing a white crystal-like substance consistent with meth was found, as well as a shotgun.
The shotgun had been returned to Ramey earlier that day by Hurricane police and still had a tag from the department on it.
The substance was found to weigh 471.5 grams.
Ramey was arraigned on the charge in March after he was taken into federal custody.