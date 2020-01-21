LESAGE — Emergency officials responded to the scene of a reported shooting Tuesday night in the Lesage area.

According to dispatchers with Cabell County 911, the report came in around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday that a man had been shot by his nephew at the man’s home along Fairview Ridge Road.

Scanner traffic indicated that the man had a gunshot wound to his left arm. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle identified the victim as Jesse Short, who Zerkle said was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Zerkle said they are searching for a suspect, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Additional details were unavailable at press time Tuesday.

