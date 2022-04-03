BARBOURSVILLE — One man was stabbed in the neck in a fight among inmates at the Western Regional Jail in Barboursville on Sunday, according to a news release.
Police say Khalel Ragin, 20, stabbed the victim, Dandre Noble, 27, with a weapon in the neck during the altercation.
Ragin was arrested and charged with the crimes of malicious wounding and inmate in possession of hazardous materials. Ragin is still housed at the Western Regional Jail pending bond. No one else was injured, according to the release.
Ragin, of Detroit, Michigan, was originally charged with murder and booked into the jail June 8, 2020. In October 2020, a Cabell County grand jury indicted him on one count of murder in the 2019 stabbing death of Sterling Michael Kane Edwards, 26, of Detroit.
The indictment is a formal charge made against a person by a grand jury. It does not establish guilt or innocence.
According to former Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial, at about 8:20 p.m. Oct. 12, 2019, officers were called to a stabbing at the intersection of West 10th Street and Monroe Avenue, where they found Edwards with multiple stab wounds.
Edwards was treated at the scene by Cabell County EMS and taken to a local hospital where he later died of his injuries.
Officers located a suspect matching the description given by witnesses a short time later near 13th Street and Jackson Avenue. The suspect, whose name was not initially released because he was 17 at the time, was arrested and charged with murder.
