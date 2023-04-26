CEREDO — An elderly man driving an SUV drove on to Interstate 64 heading east in the west-bound lanes at about 5 a.m. Wednesday in Ceredo and hit the rear axles of a semi truck.
The truck driver was able to slightly veer out of the way but not avoid the SUV altogether, according to Kenova Fire Department Chief Jamie Stoner.
Stoner said he was unsure where the man got on the interstate, but assumed it was in Kenova. The man traveled to the 3-mile marker, which is where the crash happened.
The SUV spun out after hitting the truck and the driver was trapped in the vehicle when the Kenova fire department arrived on scene. He was taken to a local emergency room with non-life threatening injuries. The truck driver was released at the scene, Stoner said.
Traffic was backed up for over an hour Wednesday morning due to the crash.
