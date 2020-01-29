HUNTINGTON — One of “Detroit’s Most Wanted” has been named in a federal indictment regarding a New Year’s Day shooting in downtown Huntington that left seven injured.
The federal indictment charges Kymoni “Money” Desean Davis, 30, with being a felon in possession of ammunition. According to the indictment, Davis possessed 9mm ammunition Jan. 1 in Huntington.
Davis is the suspect in the Kulture Hookah Bar shooting that took place in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day. U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart held a news conference Wednesday with Huntington officials to announce the indictment against Davis, who has not been arrested.
“We are progressing in terms of our investigation into the Kulture Hookah Bar and those terrible events from that night,” Stuart said. “Rest assured, Mr. Davis, you need to turn yourself in. If you know where Mr. Davis is at, then you need to help us bring him in. He’s a fugitive from justice, and we intend for justice to be served.”
At Wednesday’s news conference, Huntington Mayor Steve Williams also backed off previous comments that he was seeking to stop new bars from opening in the city.
The indictment against Davis states he was not allowed to possess ammunition because of several convictions, including the offenses of uttering and publishing, false pretenses with intent to defraud and delivering a check without an account, all in Michigan.
At about 1:45 a.m. New Year’s Day, authorities responded to the call of shots fired in the 1100 block of 4th Avenue, where they found seven victims inside and outside Kulture, many of whom were intoxicated.
Interim Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell said Wednesday that police have spoken with dozens of witnesses to the shooting, including several of the victims. They’ve also viewed hours of video surveillance, which helped detectives identify Davis immediately after the shooting.
“The Huntington Police Department is still not commenting on the names, locations or conditions of the victims,” Cornwell said. “This is not the conclusion of this investigation. We are just not able to comment more at this time.”
Huntington authorities have been tight-lipped about the investigation, stating the incident was not a random or targeted act and that it was a result of an argument between individuals. However, Deputy U.S. Marshal Aaron Garcia told WXYZ-TV in Detroit, when identifying Davis as one of “Detroit’s Most Wanted,” that the suspect got into a verbal dispute with a security guard at the bar before he was kicked out. He allegedly returned a short time later and began firing at patrons in the establishment. The bar has remained closed since the shooting occurred.
Stuart said all seven people injured in the shooting have since been treated and released from the hospital, including two victims who were previously described as being in critical condition.
An active Cabell County warrant for Davis filed after the shooting charges him with seven counts of wanton endangerment and seven counts of malicious wounding. He also has active warrants locally for burglary and domestic battery and is wanted for fraud in Illinois with no extradition.
Cabell County Prosecuting Attorney Sean “Corky” Hammers said he will seek indictments against Davis by a county grand jury upon his arrest on those charges, and more charges could follow.
Stuart said anyone with information about Davis’ whereabouts is urged to call police. No one should approach Davis because he is believed to be armed and dangerous, he said.
Williams told reporters Wednesday that the city has since strengthened its vetting process for approving new business licenses within the city, particularly bars.
Kulture’s co-owner, Charon Reese, originally told members of Huntington’s Board of Zoning Appeals that she wanted to open the bar to provide a place for people 25 and older to be together and be away from the college bar crowd. She also said the bar would be a calm location without music blaring on its speakers. However, flyers for the bar advertised the opposite. Officials later discovered Reese had been convicted in 2016 on a federal charge of distributing heroin.
After the shooting, Williams held a news conference and said he was seeking to stop new bars from opening in the city. Williams walked back that statement to reporters Wednesday.
“I was pretty ticked off the day of our press conference. I said we aren’t going to allow any more bars,” Williams said. “I can’t do that. I was mad and I was angry. It’s illegal for us to do that. The one thing we can do is we can make sure honest, responsible, legal, law-abiding business owners have an opportunity to open a business.”
All new bars seeking to open in the city are now required to show an approved liquor license from the West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration before receiving a special permit from the city.
The city had not previously required that, Williams said.
“We have been told we will be the only city in the state of West Virginia that will be doing that,” he said.
All individuals applying for a business license within the city will also be subjected to a criminal background check.
Williams said his previous promotion of former Huntington Police Chief Hank Dial to the role of city manager will help increase communication between city departments and with police. If Dial notices a red flag in the business permit process, he will be in a position to let police know about it, he said.
People with nefarious intentions will no longer be able to give one impression to obtain a business license and then give a different impression to planning and zoning and building inspectors, he said.