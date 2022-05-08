HUNTINGTON — A judge will appoint a new attorney for a man in a case involving the shooting of two Cabell County deputies after the defense said they disagreed on several aspects of the case.
Michael Lane Pinkerman, 57, of Ona, faces an indictment charging him with counts of attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer following the incident that led to the death of his son, Michael Lane Pinkerman II.
The elder Pinkerman was arrested Oct. 30, 2019, after he was accused of locking and blocking a door at the family’s Blue Sulphur Road home as Cabell County deputies attempted to execute a search warrant. Pinkerman’s defense has held the door was jammed.
The sheriff’s department had been investigating the younger Pinkerman’s possible connection to the shooting of the Ona Volunteer Fire Department and a stolen firearm case and was attempting to serve a warrant.
When deputies attempted to serve the warrant, a shootout occurred and two deputies were shot by the younger Pinkerman, police say.
During a court hearing April 27 before Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard, defense attorney Timothy Rosinsky said despite his best efforts to represent Pinkerman, the defendant did not want to follow his advice and asked for a new attorney.
Pinkerman and his wife sent a letter to the parties involved, expressing their frustration and what evidence they believe the state is withholding. Rosinsky said they believe their case should be at the top of the priority list because it has been years since the incident occurred. Wayne County Prosecutor Steve Bragg said the case already is at the top of his priority list.
“We keep asking for 18 months and they pick and choose what is given to us,” Pinkerman said.
Rosinsky said since Bragg was assigned to the case in January after the Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office was disqualified, they had three formal evidence meetings, numerous phone and email exchanges and more, which resulted in a box of evidence copied and turned over to Pinkerman. The Cabell County Prosecutor’s Office’s conflict of interest came when the defendant filed a federal lawsuit naming every person involved in the case.
On April 27, Rosinsky also turned over a device regarding all their efforts to retrieve data from an iPad and other electronics that might have recorded footage of the incident from a dashcam, but investigators were unsuccessful in trying to get into it.
Bragg said he had provided a plethora of information to the defendant in the case, including complete medical records, including MRIs, transcripts, a hard drive and more. He said there is some evidence that has not been tested and he does not plan on testing. He said the case is at the top of his priority list.
“I provided him with every single thing that came into my possession because I wasn’t sure what Tim had,” he said. “And I want to make sure he has all that. There’s been no delay from this office in any way whatsoever.”
Rosinsky said the prosecutor had been working in a professional manner and he had no problems with the way the case was being handled.
A breakdown in communication on the defense side came with Rosinsky’s attempt to challenge the indictment. The attorney said he believes the case was not presented to the grand jury for indictment properly and, if he challenged it, the indictment could be dismissed, but Pinkerman did not want him to pursue the issue.
Rosinsky said he could not move forward with the case without taking on that issue. Pinkerman said their breakdown in communication went beyond that.
“I feel that that would be a dereliction of professional duties. We had a conversation yesterday in which my client basically said that I don’t want you to be my attorney,” Rosinsky said.
Rosinsky said every defense attorney in Cabell County had a conflict of interest in representing Pinkerman and an attorney from outside the county would have to be appointed. Rosinsky said he would be willing to sit down with the attorney to go over the case to expedite the transfer.
Before agreeing to the change in attorney, Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard said he was reluctant to change attorneys because the case is years old and he would be starting from scratch, making further delays Pinkerman said he wanted to avoid.
“This is not going to be the court’s fault for continued delay in your case,” he said. “This is your request for basically what you’re asking for is a delay in your case.”
“When is enough enough?” Pinkerman asked.
Sides will return at 9:30 a.m. June 14 for the next hearing.