The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Bobby Edgar Thompson
Buy Now

Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory Howard ruled Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, that Bobby Edgar Thompson, 34, of Salt Rock, will pay $500,000 of child support for the child of a man he killed.

 XENA BUNTON | The Herald-Dispatch

HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County judge ruled Tuesday that a man must pay child support for the daughter of the man he was convicted of killing.

Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory Howard ruled that Bobby Edgar Thompson, 34, of Salt Rock, will pay $500,000 in child support for a child who is not his own.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.