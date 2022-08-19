HUNTINGTON — A Cabell County judge ruled Tuesday that a man must pay child support for the daughter of the man he was convicted of killing.
Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory Howard ruled that Bobby Edgar Thompson, 34, of Salt Rock, will pay $500,000 in child support for a child who is not his own.
In October 2017, Cabell County Circuit Judge Paul T. Farrell sentenced Thompson to the maximum 15 years for voluntary manslaughter. Thompson was convicted in the 2016 shooting death of 22-year-old Raymond Christopher Chapman, of Lesage.
Attorney Jennifer Taylor said Chapman’s daughter was 3 at the time of the shooting and is now 10. Chapman was paying $250 a month in child support, according to Taylor.
“She still has a long way to go without a father to support (her),” Taylor said. “Most of this is the fact that this child lost her father and the emotional distress … (Chapman) will not see her walk down the aisle, graduate from college and do other things that fathers do with a child.”
Thompson was originally charged with murder and wanton endangerment in the 2016 shooting.
His wife, Courtney Thompson, 36, testified in July 2016 that her husband found her in a vehicle with Chapman and she admitted the two were more than friends. She said Thompson was aware of her relationship with Chapman.
Taylor said Bobby Thompson pays child support for two other children, and that the request is to simply add another child. The child support money will go directly into a trust fund that will be available to Chapman’s child when she is 18.
According to a Western Regional Jail official, Thompson was released from jail March 18, 2021. He is employed and is not on probation or parole.
“There’s no amount of money that can make a situation like this whole,” Howard said. “I can honestly probably award $1 million, $2 million; I could probably work $200,000 — there’s no way really to put a price on something like this.”
While the $500,000 amount includes 4% interest, Taylor said Thompson would have the ability to pay in a lump sum if he won the lottery or came into a large sum of money.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.