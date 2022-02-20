IRONTON — A Proctorville area man denied violating community control sanctions in a case where he faces more than five years in prison if he is found guilty this week in Lawrence County Common Pleas Court.
Jesse D. Mezo, 36, of County Road 70, Proctorville, is scheduled to return to court this week for a community control sanctions trial. Steve Nord, an assistant county prosecutor, offered three years and six months in prison in the case if Mezo were to admit to sanctions violations.
Warren “Butch” Morford, who is representing Mezo, argued for sanctions other than prison. However, county probation officials said they have worked with Mezo and found him not amenable to sanctions.
If Mezo is found guilty, it will be up to Judge Andy Ballard to decide the sentence.
In other cases, defendants were sentenced to four years of community control sanctions and ordered to complete a two- to three-month program at the STAR Community Justice Center in Scioto County.
Myla Jackson, 35, of the 1500 block of South 5th Street, Ironton, admitted violating community control sanctions and was ordered to complete the program at STAR. Jackson also was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
William B. Thompson, 48, of Township Road 1030, South Point, tested positive for drugs on several occasions and left a treatment program at Lawrence County Recovery. He also was terminated from a Drug Court program in an intervention in lieu of conviction case. He was placed on community control sanctions for four years, ordered to complete the program at STAR and was ordered to do 200 hours of community service.
In other cases:
- Brandon Carter, 32, of the 900 block of Adams Street, Ironton, was found incompetent to stand trial on several drug charges. He was ordered to be transferred to the Appalachian Behavioral Health Care program in Athens, Ohio, to determine if he can be restored to competence.
- Lyle R. Keeney, 42, of Township Road 1273, Chesapeake, rejected a plea offer that would have sent him to prison for 18 months. The case was set for trial May 16.
- Christina Williamson, 42, of Mill Street, Ironton, pleaded guilty to theft. He was sentenced to community control sanctions for four years, was ordered to do 200 hours of community service and was ordered to pay court costs.
- Vincent S. Arthur, 38, of Ironton, pleaded guilty in a felony case and was placed on community control sanctions for four years. He was ordered to pay $600 in restitution, do 200 hours of community control sanctions and pay court costs.
- Gregory S. Henry, 50, of County Road 6, Kitts Hill, pleaded guilty in a drug case. He was placed on treatment in lieu of conviction, requiring him to be drug- and alcohol-free for a year. He was ordered to continue treatment and do 200 hours of community service.
- Ray Malone, 87, of Sand Road, South Point, pleaded not guilty to open dumping. He was released on a $10,000 signature bond while the case is pending.