HUNTINGTON — A man who previously admitted to hitting two women with a vehicle while under the influence was sentenced Tuesday to serve jail time.
Johnathan Scott Hensley pleaded guilty in December 2021 to driving under the influence causing death and DUI causing injury. He was sentenced by Cabell County Circuit Judge Gregory Howard to serve an indeterminate sentence of three to 15 years and a fine of $1,000 concurrent to a two- to 10-year sentence for the latter count with a fine of $1,000. The time that Hensley has served in home confinement will not count toward the jail time.
He was charged in October 2016 after striking with his vehicle two women outside of the U.S. 60 Walmart near Huntington. Melanie Ann Stephenson died in the hospital about a week after the incident, and Judy Kaye Stephenson, her sister, survived with injuries.
According to her obituary, Melanie Ann Stephenson died of a head injury.
Hensley appeared in court Tuesday. His attorney, Joseph Spano, argued that Hensley would be a candidate for an alternative sentence as he is a different man now than he was in 2016. At the time, Hensley had served jail time for other crimes and had a substance use disorder near the height of the opioid epidemic in the area. The day of the incident, Hensley had a cocktail of drugs in his system. Hensley went to the pharmacy to pick up an antibiotics prescription for his son and had spent time in a doctor’s office where he received a Vivitrol shot for his drug use, Spano said.
Spano said Hensley has spent time since then getting sober and helping others. Hensley has attended weekly AA and NA meetings and mentors other people seeking treatment for substance use. He also runs a barbershop with more than 500 clients.
In his address to the court, Hensley expressed regret and asked for forgiveness from Judy Kaye Stephenson and her family.
“I’ve thought long and hard about what I would say, and I know that words will never … be able to bring back your sister, but I pray that one day you will be able to forgive me,” Hensley said.
He added that he has since completed long-term drug rehabilitation and calls his sponsor daily.
“I would give my life to bring your sister back, and I know that’s not possible, so since that day, I’ve dedicated my life to helping others and becoming a better person every day and a father and a husband, and I promise, sir, that I will continue to do so for the rest of my life,” Hensley said.
County Prosecutor Sean “Corky” Hammers and assistant prosecutor Owen Reynolds argued that Hensley should serve jail time because the victims “paid the ultimate price just going to Walmart.” While addressing the court, Hammers replayed camera footage of the vehicle hitting the Stephensons. He said the opioid epidemic was not an excuse for the incident and argued that Hensley should have known he could not drive that day.
“You can’t bring Melanie back. You can’t fix Judy’s permanent injuries,” Hammers said. “They’ve paid … the ultimate price. Why can’t he pay? It’s his time to pay.”
Judy Kaye Stephenson told a crime victim’s advocate that she no longer desired to be involved in the case or give a statement during the sentencing, Hammers said.
“This case is a nearly impossible balancing act, in my opinion. It’s a needle to be thread perfectly between punishment, rehabilitation, compassion and justice. And I’m not naive enough to think that I can find that perfect sentence,” Howard said.
The judge said Hensley has changed since the incident, but the sentence reflects what happened that night. Howard said he allowed that the time be served concurrently to acknowledge Hensley’s steps taken in his life.