Essential reporting in volatile times.

Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $13.95 per month EZ Pay.

Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.


HUNTINGTON — A man wanted for a Columbus-area shooting was hospitalized Thursday after he allegedly jumped off the roof of a home in West Huntington to avoid deputies.

According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, police in the Huntington area have been searching for Frankie Chappel for about a week. Chappel is wanted in connection with a shooting around the Columbus, Ohio, area, he said.

Earlier this week, Huntington police blocked off the 5th Street area while searching for him, but he got away. Sheriff’s deputies serving as members with a federal task force spotted him again Thursday evening in the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue and as they attempted to take him into custody, he jumped from the roof of a home, causing severe injuries to his neck and back, Zerkle said.

“I guess if you don’t want to go to jail, desperate people do desperate stuff,” he said.

Chappel is expected to be charged with being a fugitive from justice and will face extradition back to Ohio once he is released.

Follow reporter Courtney Hessler at Facebook.com/CHesslerHD and via Twitter @HesslerHD.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.