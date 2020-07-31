HUNTINGTON — A man wanted for a Columbus-area shooting was hospitalized Thursday after he allegedly jumped off the roof of a home in West Huntington to avoid deputies.
According to Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle, police in the Huntington area have been searching for Frankie Chappel for about a week. Chappel is wanted in connection with a shooting around the Columbus, Ohio, area, he said.
Earlier this week, Huntington police blocked off the 5th Street area while searching for him, but he got away. Sheriff’s deputies serving as members with a federal task force spotted him again Thursday evening in the 1000 block of Monroe Avenue and as they attempted to take him into custody, he jumped from the roof of a home, causing severe injuries to his neck and back, Zerkle said.
“I guess if you don’t want to go to jail, desperate people do desperate stuff,” he said.
Chappel is expected to be charged with being a fugitive from justice and will face extradition back to Ohio once he is released.