The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON - The following information is provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
WANTED: Huntington Police detectives have identified a suspect who is wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred Friday, Aug. 23, in the 500 block of Bridge Street in Guyandotte.
Arrest warrants have been obtained for Shawn "Tyler" Cook, 27. Cook is alleged to have used a firearm in an act of violent force during the commission of a robbery at about 11 a.m. Friday.
Police responded to a possible shooting in the 500 block of Bridge Street and found a man who stated he had an injury to his face and was taken to a local hospital by Cabell County EMS for non-life-threatening injuries. He was later discharged.
Cook is a white male and is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has short, black hair and has tattoos on his chest and both arms. He is known to travel in a 1996 gray Buick Lesabre bearing a West Virginia license plate 54M501.
Anyone with information regarding Cook's whereabouts is advised to call 911.
The Huntington Police Department listed 12 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Monday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Shoplifting, 7:38 p.m. Sunday, 900 block of 9th Avenue.
Burglary, 2:30 a.m. Sunday, 2800 block of Washington Boulevard.
Battery, 2:40 p.m. Sunday, 300 block of 6th Avenue.
Shoplifting, 2:27 p.m. Sunday, 400 block of 29th Street.
Petit larceny, 10 p.m. Saturday, 1300 block of 28th Street.
Breaking and entering, 3:20 a.m. Sunday, 1200 block of Hal Greer Boulevard.
Assault, shoplifting, 11:10 a.m. Sunday, 1500 block of Madison Avenue.
Destruction of property, 7 a.m. Sunday, 800 block of Washington Avenue.
Petit larceny, 7 a.m. Sunday, 100 block of 8th Avenue.
Trespass, 9 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Trespass, intoxicating substances, prohibited acts, 10:01 a.m. Sunday, 1000 block of Washington Avenue.
Warrant service, 3:23 a.m. Sunday, Baer Street and Wilson Street.