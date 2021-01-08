HUNTINGTON — A man arrested in Ohio last month in connection with the shooting deaths of two people at a Huntington bar in 2020 was booked at Western Regional Jail this week.
Devon Maurice Carey, 26, of Detroit, was jailed at 6:20 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Cabell County charged him with murder and domestic battery. Bond was not set.
Two warrants charging Carey with murder were filed in Cabell County in September in the shooting deaths of Audra J. Perry, 28, of Huntington, and Marcus D. Graham, 29, of Michigan. However, he was not arrested until last month in Franklin County, Ohio.
Huntington Police Chief Ray Cornwell previously said police responded just after 2 a.m. Sept. 3 to a call of a shooting at a bar at 2005 10th Ave. in Huntington, where they found two shooting victims. Perry died at the scene while Graham died a short time later at the hospital.
The criminal complaint that charged Carey with murder Thursday is one sentence, only stating he shot and killed the individuals inside the business.
The business was the site of the former Gary’s Place bar, which was shut down in January 2017 after being declared a public nuisance by the city of Huntington due to a high level of crime associated with the business and area.
However, the building was leased to at least two other tenants. City authorities said the night of the 2020 double homicide was the first night the newest establishment had been open, but it had been operating illegally, without city business or liquor licenses.
A second lawsuit has since been filed by the city to have it shut down again. Building owner Gary Stanley said the lawsuits were an attempt to illegal seize his property and make him the fall guy for owning property in a high-crime area.
Carey is currently housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.