MILTON — A Huntington man wanted on drug charges in Ohio was arrested Friday evening at a gas station in Milton on additional drug charges.
Forrest Walter Wood, 37, of Huntington, was jailed at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. The Milton Police Department charged him with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and being a fugitive from justice. Bond was not set.
According to MPD, officers found Wood at a Milton gas station after responding to reports of a suspicious person. Officers found him to allegedly be in possession of crystal meth, a heroin and fentanyl mixture, scales, $1,100 in cash and a Taser. When searching his name in a police database, they found there was an active warrant for his arrest for an aggravated drug charge in Ohio.
The following individuals have been arrested on unrelated felony charges since Friday afternoon, according to records kept at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville:
Nicholas Ryan Martin, 29, was jailed at 4:15 a.m. Saturday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him with third-offense driving revoked for DUI, no insurance, DUI with drugs and improper registration. Bond was not set.
Jeffrey Lynn Niece, 53, was jailed at 4:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with display to minor obscene matter. Bond was $20,000.
Jimmy Dale Workman, 52, was jailed at 12:10 p.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged him with failure to register as a sex offender. Bond was $15,000.