HUNTINGTON — A Huntington man who crashed into a downtown Huntington pizzeria last month entered guilty pleas Thursday to that incident and another.
Tanner Austin Miller, 24, of Huntington, was charged with obstructing, fleeing on foot, fleeing and driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and fleeing with reckless indifference for the Jan. 6, 2020, chase through downtown Huntington. That chase ended with Miller crashing his vehicle into the 4th Avenue Husson’s Pizza.
Miller was also charged with active warrants in a Dec. 24, 2019, chase, also in Huntington. Those charges included obstructing, no registration, fleeing with reckless indifference, driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and third-offense driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI.
Miller pleaded guilty in Cabell Circuit Court to three counts in the two separate incidents.
First, Miller pleaded guilty to fleeing with reckless indifference in the Jan. 6 incident. He was given an enhanced sentence by Judge Alfred Ferguson of two to five years in jail on that count because of his previous history of fleeing from police.
“I know I really messed up,” Miller told the judge. “Facing the music is something I have trouble with, so when I have a confrontation with law enforcement I tend to run.”
Miller also pleaded guilty to driving on a suspended or revoked license for DUI and obstructing regarding the Dec. 24, 2019 incident, and was sentenced to six months on each charge.
All other charges in connection with both incidents were dropped as part of the plea deal.
Ferguson said all three sentences will run concurrently.
Miller was also on parole on a one- to five-year sentence after pleading guilty in Cabell County Circuit Court to fleeing in a vehicle with reckless indifference in a Sept. 9, 2018, chase.
“You will probably have to max out that sentence now,” Ferguson told Miller.
The judge also commented on Miller’s extensive criminal history, which included several other misdemeanor and felony charges.
“When you get out of jail, you really need to change your lifestyle,” the judge told Miller. “You seem to have no regard for the law.”