Richard Smith
Buy Now

Richard Smith listens to his lawyer talk during his sentencing in court Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Charleston.

 Kenny Kemp/HD Media

CHARLESTON — A Mason County, West Virginia, man was sentenced to up to 775 years in prison Wednesday for molesting his then-fiancee’s 1-year-old granddaughter in 2015.

Kanawha Circuit Judge Tera Salango sentenced Richard Smith II, 41, to a minimum of 205 years in prison after a jury found Smith guilty on 11 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, four counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in position of trust.

Each of the first-degree sexual abuse charges carries a sentence of five to 25 years; the four sexual assault charges each mandates a sentence of 25 to 100 years; and the five position of trust sexual abuse charges each carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years.

In the early January trial, prosecutors showed the jury multiple videos of Smith and his then-fiancee, Roseanne Thompson, 46, repeatedly sexually assaulting and abusing Thompson’s infant granddaughter.

Smith and Thompson were living together in South Charleston around Feb. 19, 2015, when the couple filmed themselves molesting the infant, according to the criminal complaint. The couple later separated.

Morgan Smith, Smith’s now ex-wife, found the videos in May 2018 when she was cleaning their home. She turned the videos over to police, and Smith and Thompson were later arrested.

After handing down the sentence, Salango told Smith she felt for the jurors who had to watch the videos he made, saying it “brought grown men to tears.”

“I think that you are one of the most evil persons who I’ve ever encountered,” Salango said.

Members of the victim’s family, who were present at the trial, were not in attendance Wednesday due to a family member’s illness, assistant prosecutor Debra Rusnak said. Rusnak spoke on the family’s behalf, describing Smith as a “monster.”

“The things that he did to that child are the things that nightmares are made of,” Rusnak said.

Smith waived his right to speak before being sentenced. Smith’s counsel, Matthew Victor, noted his client also is facing federal charges related to child sex crimes.

Thompson is charged with the same 20 counts as Smith. Her trial is set to begin in late April.

Reach Joe Severino at joe.severino@wvgazettemail.com, 304-348-4814 or follow @jj_severino on Twitter.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.