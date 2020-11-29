HUNTINGTON — A pedestrian whose leg required amputation after he was struck by a drunk driver in Huntington earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the driver and the entity accused of overserving her alcohol.
Lori Lynn King, 64, of 1019 Euclid Place in Huntington, was charged with driving under the influence resulting in injuries July 28 after Huntington police determined she had a .180 blood alcohol content level, more than twice the legal limit, after she struck a man with her car.
Police said King was attempting to park her vehicle in front of her home before she struck a vehicle and a pedestrian, who was pinned between the vehicle and a tree, as she revved her engine.
The lawsuit, filed on behalf of K. Malik Ferguson by attorney Michael J. Farrell, alleges neglect by King and the Barboursville Lodge No. 2586 and Loyal Order of the Moose.
It states the lodge was neglectful by overserving King alcohol and serving her “to-go” alcohol and allowing her to drive her vehicle knowing she was intoxicated. It alleges neglect and misconduct by King in that she drove drunk and struck the plaintiff, causing irreparable damage to his leg.
Ferguson seeks $10 million in compensation and $50 million in punitive and exemplary damages.
The defendants have not yet filed a response to the allegations.
According to the lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia, King was a well-known patron and member of the Moose Lodge and had been at the lodge drinking the day of the crash. It states the Moose Lodge employees served King excessive alcohol and continued to do so even after she became intoxicated.
The employees knew that she left the lodge with the intent of driving herself to her home along Euclid Place and sold her additional alcohol that was placed in a “go-cup,” which King drank while en route to her home, the lawsuit said.
Farrell said the lodge is licensed as a “retail liquor store” and was only able to sell alcohol liquors to be consumed off premises in their original package. It also violated the law that prohibited the sale of alcohol to intoxicated individuals.
“Despite having the knowledge on the 28th day of July, 2020, that King was intoxicated at the time that she left the Moose Lodge, the Moose Lodge personnel did not arrange to make any effort to call a taxi, Uber, Lyft or other form of transportation that would have provided an alternative mode of transportation other than her privately owned vehicle,” Farrell wrote.
King had frequently used one of these methods on other days, but not July 28.
According to the lawsuit, when King pulled into Euclid Place, she struck a parked car owned by Erica Foley, from which the plaintiff had just exited from the passenger side. King backed her vehicle up, driving over the curb, and pinned the plaintiff’s left leg to the tree, the lawsuit said.
“Rather than back away from (the) Plaintiff and render aid to him, King continued to accelerate her vehicle and continued to press (the) Plaintiff’s leg against the tree until the leg was irreparably damaged,” the attorney wrote.
The lawsuit accuses King of attempting to flee the scene, but bystanders physically prevented King from fleeing by hurling concrete blocks into her windshield.