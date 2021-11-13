HUNTINGTON — A man accused of aiding his son, who was killed after shooting two Cabell County deputies in 2019, is contending his son never possessed a firearm as police attempted to raid their Ona home.
Michael Lane Pinkerman, 57, of Ona, who is currently out of jail on bond, faces an indictment charging him with counts of attempted first-degree murder, malicious assault on a law enforcement officer, wanton endangerment and obstructing an officer following the incident that led to the death of his son, Michael Lane Pinkerman II.
The elder Pinkerman was arrested Oct. 30, 2019, after he was accused of locking and blocking a door at the family’s Blue Sulphur Road home as Cabell County deputies attempted to execute a search warrant. The sheriff’s department had been investigating the younger Pinkerman’s possible connection to the shooting of the Ona Volunteer Fire Department and a stolen firearm case and were attempting to serve a warrant.
When deputies attempted to serve the warrant two deputies were shot, police say by the younger Pinkerman.
During a hearing last week before Cabell Circuit Judge Gregory Howard, defense attorney Tim Rosinsky said gunshot residue testing is an important part of Pinkerman’s defense. While he received the test results taken from the younger Pinkerman, which showed gunshot residue was found, it didn’t contain any of the base findings which show the level of residue was found.
“Specifically that’s what we’re looking for on the defensive side, your honor, because (...) it’s our contention that he was not with weapon,” Rosinsky said
Rosinsky said additional testing and a more specific report could be more definitive and insightful to his client’s theory of defense, which is that the police fired upon an unarmed man in his underwear in his own home. The reason gunshot residue was found on the younger Pinkerman, he said, could be because of the amount of shots fired from police.
Assistant Cabell prosecutor Lauren Plymale said the West Virginia crime lab is working to get the information Rosinsky seeks, but the test data is heavily encrypted and they are working through the blocks.
Rosinsky also sought medical records of the police officers who were shot, one of whom still has a bullet in his shoulder. Rosinsky said he needed a copy of the X-ray so a forensic expert could determine if the bullet came from the gun police said the deceased suspect had.
The defense also plans to hire a crime scene reconstructionist to look at the trajectory of the shots and other evidence to rebuild the crime scene. The state has criminal forensic science specialist Steve Castle, who will testify on its behalf.
The two, possibly three, experts are expected to be expensive hires. There is a $3,000 limit for experts hired by defendants’ appointed attorneys, but Rosinsky said he expects the cost will exceed that amount, alerting Howard he would most likely seek a court order for additional expenditure. Howard said it’s most likely he would approve it once Rosinsky gathered more details and found the experts he wanted to use.
Pinkerman is scheduled to return to the courtroom Nov. 22.