GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — The following information was provided by reports from the Ohio State Highway Patrol:
DRUG ARREST: A traffic stop Tuesday evening on U.S. 35 in Gallia County, Ohio, yielded 245 suspected Opana pills — valued at around $24,450 — with the driver facing felony drug charges.
Terrance Martin, 37, of Harper Woods, Michigan (a suburb of Detroit), is charged with possession of a controlled substance, according to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.
Troopers stopped a 2019 Nissan Altima registered in Ohio around 7 p.m. Tuesday for marked lanes and registration violations. "Criminal indicators" led troopers to a consensual pat-down, the release states, which yielded the prescription pills.
If convicted, Martin faces eight years in prison and up to a $15,000 fine. He is housed at the Gallia County Jail.
The following information was provided by reports from the Huntington Police Department:
The Huntington Police Department listed 11 new incident reports in the 24-hour period ending at 3 p.m. Friday, according to a printout released by the department. However, the individual police reports were not made available, so these are the only known details:
Domestic battery, 7:30 a.m. Thursday, 1600 block of Artisan Avenue.
Petit larceny, 8:30 p.m. Thursday, 1400 block of Marcum Terrace.
Breaking and entering, petit larceny, 9 p.m. Wednesday, 6th Street/6th Avenue.
Driving under suspension, no insurance, 9 p.m. Thursday, 1600 block of 9th Avenue.
Runaway juvenile, 4:51 p.m. Thursday, 900 block of West 9th Street.
Destruction of property, obstruction, fleeing on foot, 2:06 p.m. Thursday, 600 block of 8th Street.
Stolen auto, petit larceny, 11 p.m. Wednesday, Trenton Place/6th Avenue.
Breaking and entering a vehicle, destruction of property, 6 p.m. Wednesday, 1st Street/Adams Avenue.
Burglary, 3 a.m. Thursday, 600 block of Trenton Place.
Warrant service, 3:54 a.m. Thursday, Trenton Place/6th Avenue.
Receiving/transferring stolen goods, 12:20 a.m. Thursday, 11th Street/6th Avenue.
The following information was provided by booking records at the Western Regional Jail:
Chad Owen Spurlock, 40, was incarcerated at 1:10 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged him on an unspecified felony warrant. Bond was $20,000.
Bethany Dean Toler, 45, was incarcerated at 11:40 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her on a bailpiece. Bond was not set.