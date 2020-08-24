HUNTINGTON — A Detroit man and Huntington woman admitted to their parts in federal court Monday in a conspiracy to sell fentanyl and heroin throughout Huntington for about six months last year.
Vernon Eugene Mitchell, 30, and Tasha Lynn Adkins, 34, pleaded guilty Monday to distributing fentanyl. Mitchell also pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart, officers with the Huntington Police Department used a confidential informant Oct. 2, 2019, to purchase fentanyl from Mitchell. The two met near the intersection of West 13th Street and Monroe Avenue in Huntington, where Mitchell gave the fentanyl to the informant.
Officers again used an informant Oct. 28 to contact Mitchell to purchase fentanyl. The two met at a home in the 300 block of Fifth Avenue in Huntington, where Adkins met with the informant and distributed fentanyl.
A search warrant was executed Nov. 7, 2019, at Mitchell’s home at 438 ½ Fifth Avenue in Huntington. During the search, officers found $11,201 in cash and a loaded .45 caliber pistol, among other things. As part of his plea, Mitchell admitted he had made the money via selling fentanyl and he possessed the firearm. He admitted he had been selling heroin and fentanyl in the Huntington area from the summer of 2019 to December 2019.
He faces five years to life in prison, and Adkins faces up to 20 years in prison at their Nov. 23 sentencing.
The Huntington Police Department conducted the investigation. United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams is handling the prosecution.