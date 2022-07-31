The new budget bill championed by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., containing $369 billion in climate and clean energy spending mentions the word “energy” 428 times across its 725 pages.
“Climate” is mentioned just 38 times.
That’s 93 fewer mentions than in the Build Back Better climate and social safety spending package approved by the House in November and doomed after Manchin opposed it a month later.
The new bill mentions the phrase “climate change” just four times — a tenth of how many times it showed up in Build Back Better.
The word counts aren’t superficial.
Called the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 following months of Manchin holding out on a spending package due to inflation concerns, the bill would encourage more stringent IRS tax enforcement and cap Medicare patients’ out-of-pocket costs at $2,000 a year.
The bill’s heaviest emphasis is on energy deployment.
Jointly announced Wednesday by Manchin and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., the bill relies on a bevy of consumer and industry tax incentives designed mainly to accelerate clean energy manufacturing and lower consumer energy costs.
It would be the largest federal climate investment in U.S. history, a low bar given the dearth of past congressional climate action.
But the legislation also includes benefits for oil and gas companies. Those provisions bear the fingerprints of Manchin, a proponent of an “all of the above” approach to energy that makes room for fossil fuels.
“This is a bill that keeps the fossil industry and keeps the country in a very strong position,” Manchin said in a press conference Thursday.
ExxonMobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods said during a quarterly earnings call Friday that the company was pleased with a “broader recognition that a more comprehensive set of solutions are going to be needed” for navigating an energy transition.
“[I]t’s a step in the right direction,” Woods said.
The bill chiefly relies on tax incentives to cut emissions and mainly eschews new restrictions other than a fee on natural gas and petroleum infrastructure methane emissions. The legislation would leave the U.S. short of national and international goals for emissions reductions. Manchin opposed more aggressive climate action.
Many Appalachian climate advocates have gotten behind the deal, hailing it as an opportunity for a cleaner environment, lower energy costs in low-income communities and more manufacturing jobs in West Virginia carrying the state through a national energy transition.
“[T]he bill, while not ideal, is a vast improvement on the status quo,” Sean O’Leary, senior researcher at the Ohio River Valley Institute, said in an email. “It will advance decarbonization and it will provide significant economic and environmental assistance to our region.”
Relief for fossil fuelsWhat experts said was the most powerful climate change-fighting tool in Democrats’ spending plans, the $150 billion Clean Electricity Performance Program, already had been stripped from Build Back Better after Manchin objected to it.
The program would have authorized grants for electricity providers that increase clean electricity use by 4% or more through 2030. Those who missed the mark would have faced penalties.
Manchin said Build Back Better would have deployed clean energy at a faster rate “than technology or the markets allow,” resulting in “catastrophic consequences.”
The Inflation Reduction Act does not include a “cap and trade” program that would have limited greenhouse gases and auctioned off permits to emit those gases. Manchin memorably fired a rifle at a copy of a climate bill that featured a “cap and trade” program in a 2010 Senate campaign ad.
The new proposal also does not include a renewable portfolio standard mandating increases in clean energy production, a measure West Virginia approved with Manchin as governor in 2009 before repealing it six years later.
Those proposals never made much headway in talks leading up to the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes nearly $200 billion less in climate and clean energy spending than Build Back Better.
The Rhodium Group, a nonpartisan research group, projected the new bill would cut net greenhouse gas emissions by 31% to 44% below 2005 levels in 2030, besting the nation’s current track of 24% to 35%.
Meeting the Rhodium Group’s projection would leave the country short of the Biden administration’s goal of a 50% to 52% emissions reduction. The United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says a 43% reduction is needed to limit global warming to about 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
Warming higher than that mark would trigger significantly greater climate change impacts that include more intense flooding and damage to infrastructure in flood-prone West Virginia, scientists say.
“It’s now or never, if we want to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius,” Jim Skea, co-chairman of a UN climate change working group, said in April. “Without immediate and deep emissions reductions across all sectors, it will be impossible.”
“I just could not in absolutely any way agree that this aspirational getting rid of everything, eliminate, eliminate, eliminate, is going to work at all, and I was never for that,” Manchin said.
The new legislation would require an onshore oil and gas lease sale up to four months before any right-of-way is issued for wind or solar energy development for the next 10 years.
“Manchin locked in a lot for fossil fuels in the next 10 years, none of which is conducive to climate goals,” Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action board president Eric Engle said.
Opponents of the Mountain Valley Pipeline are wary of Manchin’s statement Wednesday that Schumer, President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., had agreed to advance pipeline and transmission permitting reforms.
Manchin declined to specify which reforms would be proposed. He said pipeline projects such as the Mountain Valley Pipeline “getting bogged down in litigation” harms the country amid rising global oil prices after Russia’s attack on Ukraine.
The Mountain Valley Pipeline has been held up by decisions from the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, resulting in ballooning project costs.
Equitrans Midstream Corp., the project’s Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based lead developer, has estimated total greenhouse gas emissions would amount to 48 million to 57 million metric tons per year — the equivalent of roughly 13 coal plants and 11 million cars.
“Marketing a 40% reduction in emissions over eight years while increasing fossil fuel leasing and a handshake deal to streamline permitting for fossil fuel infrastructure does not add up,” John Noël, senior climate campaigner at Greenpeace USA, said in a statement. “Our boat is sinking and this bill is bailing out water without plugging the hole.”
The legislation would increase the value of a tax credit for carbon capture technology that coal, oil and gas companies have embraced.
Carbon capture, use and storage is an umbrella term for technology that removes carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and uses it to create products or store it permanently underground.
Such technology, which proponents envision as retrofitting commercial power plants to mitigate coal and gas asset emissions, is unproven at commercial scale.
Madelyn Morrison, external affairs manager for the Carbon Capture Coalition, said the Inflation Reduction Act includes all of the coalition’s top legislative priorities for this congressional term. She said the bill, coupled with carbon management provisions passed in November, could deliver an estimated 13-fold increase in deployment of carbon management technologies and 210 million to 250 million metric tons of annual emissions reductions by 2035.
Manchin and other politicians representing constituencies where coal still plays a major role in the economy and electric generation have embraced carbon capture technologies as a way to keep coal in the energy mix.
O’Leary predicted the value of the expanded carbon capture credit would not be enough to make retrofitting coal-fired plants affordable.
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton expressed concern about the Inflation Reduction Act, saying its embrace of renewable energy threatens to further displace coal.
United Mine Workers of America International President Cecil E. Roberts cheered the legislation, saying the enhanced carbon capture tax credits would be a “boon for coalfield jobs.”
‘Cleaning up’The bill includes tax credits for energy projects in coal and power plant communities.
Roberts said extending credits to renewable energy supply chain manufacturers to build plants in the coalfields would be a “big step toward” providing jobs in distressed communities.
The measure includes $60 billion for domestic clean energy manufacturing, featuring $30 billion in production tax credits for solar panels, wind turbines, batteries and critical mineral processing.
Proponents say the bill will alleviate energy supply chain issues that are fueling price hikes.
In an analysis released Friday, the BlueGreen Alliance, a national coalition of labor unions and environmental organizations, projected the bill’s expanded tax credit to support manufacturing for clean energy technologies would help create more than 220,000 jobs.
The analysis found that loans, grants and tax credits in the bill to support emissions reduction would help cut climate pollution by more than 70 million metric tons annually.
The bill’s requirement of prevailing wages and renewable energy tax credits heartened labor activists. Prevailing-wage laws mandate that wages for construction workers on public works projects reflect area wages for similar jobs.
“Here in West Virginia, where downturns in the economy hit hardest, particularly in our distressed coalfield communities, this legislation could very well be a game-changer,” West Virginia AFL-CIO President Josh Sword said in a statement.
Environmentalists splitSchumer said the full Senate will consider the bill this week.
More than 350 conservation and community groups submitted a letter Friday to Biden and Schumer urging them to “hold the line against any new fossil fuel projects,” including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, arguing the country can’t allow any new fossil fuel infrastructure if it has any hope of preventing ever-worsening climate crises.
“This was a Pyrrhic victory of a bill in many ways,” Engle said.
The West Virginia Environmental Council and ReImagine Appalachia, a regional coalition of community groups, urged supporters to call and send messages to Manchin urging him to keep supporting the Inflation Reduction Act.
“Coal helped Appalachia power the country, and now we need to look to the future by putting our people back to work generating clean, homegrown energy,” ReImagine Appalachia Campaign Manager Dana Kuhnline said in a statement.
Manchin has channeled his own power to help determine how the country will power itself — with more climate catchup carrots than sticks and a pipeline in the pipeline.
“I just said, ‘We’ve got to get this thing down to where it’s something we can live with and we do what we have to do,” Manchin said.