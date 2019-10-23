HUNTINGTON — More than $3.4 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services has been awarded to organizations in West Virginia to combat youth homelessness and families suffering from the opioid crisis in the state.
Of that total, $149,018 will be given to the Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, which is the parent organization of the Harmony House in Huntington. The Coalition for the Homeless also leads the Cabell-Huntington-Wayne Continuum of Care, which is made up of agencies, churches and community members seeking to improve upon services for the homeless.
In addition to the Coalition for the Homeless, $2.7 million will be given to Prestera Center for Mental Health Services, Inc.; $404,985 to the West Virginia Department of Health & Human Resources; and $160,000 to Youth Services System, Inc. in Wheeling.
The announcement of the grants came from U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., on Tuesday.