Congresswoman Carol Miller speaks as state and local officials celebrate the $190.7 million investment for the Lower Mud Flood Risk Management Project on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Milton Fire Department.
Congresswoman Carol Miller speaks as state and local officials celebrate the $190.7 million investment for the Lower Mud Flood Risk Management Project on Friday, March 3, 2023, at the Milton Fire Department.
MILTON — Heavy rain often brings the fear of flooding to the residents of Milton, but a rainy morning on Friday brought plans to end those fears.
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., shared the news that $190.7 million in federal funding had been secured for the Lower Mud River Flood Risk Management Project during a Friday visit to the Milton Volunteer Fire Department.
The project will implement a plan by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to construct a floodwall along the lower Mud River, which remains prone to flooding. Manchin said the project will decrease the frequency of a devastating flooding event from once every 27 years to once every 250 years.
The announcement comes just a few weeks after more than 100 homes in Milton were flooded following heavy rains.
The funding was appropriated through the fiscal year 2023 omnibus budget, which Manchin highlighted as being a bipartisan and fiscally responsible budget.
“We’ve been able to show that you can get things done in a bipartisan way if it’s done for the people, not done for political purposes,” Manchin said.
Manchin said the project showed that it’s possible to remain focused on the needs of people while remaining fiscally responsible. Manchin said the project was 30 years in the making and applauded the local officials who have been working since the 1990s on becoming one step closer to a completed flood wall.
During the announcement, Manchin joined more than 20 state and local officials, including U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., and Milton Mayor Tom Canterbury.
“Today is a perfect day to show why we need a flood wall,” Miller said in reference to the morning's heavy rain.
Miller applauded the efforts of Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., who both serve on the Senate Committee on Appropriations, and said that it was rare that both senators would have the opportunity to serve on the committee.
