HUNTINGTON — West Virginians hoping to travel abroad this summer may have to delay their plans if they need new or renewed passports.
The State Department said Wednesday that the wait for a passport is now between 12 weeks and 18 weeks, even if you pay for expedited processing. That’s because of ripple effects from the coronavirus pandemic that caused extreme disruptions to the process at domestic issuance facilities and overseas embassies and consulates.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., wrote a letter to the State Department last week calling on U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to address the delays.
“Constituents are reaching out to my office at an unprecedented rate because of the delay in processing tourist passports,” the letter reads, in part. “In years past, my office has received an average of five passport cases per month. Currently, my office receives at least five passport cases per day.”
A department official says a backlog of 1.5 million to 2 million passport requests means that applications submitted now probably will not be processed until the fall.
Rachel Arndt, deputy assistant secretary of state for passport services, said the department is increasing COVID-19-reduced staffing throughout the United States as pandemic restrictions are eased.
But she said Americans needing to apply for or renew a passport should do so at least six months ahead of when they plan to travel.
“We really encourage folks to apply for or renew their passport at least six months ahead of when you’ll need one to avoid any of those last-minute problems,” she told reporters.
U.S. Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., said in a statement Monday she encouraged West Virginians to apply early, but to reach out to her Huntington office at 304-522-2201 if those in the 3rd District have issues.
Manchin said he hoped the re-opening of in-person appointments, even on a limited basis, would help ease the backlog.
The State Department and Department of Homeland Security have already taken steps to ease issues related to Americans abroad with expired passports who are seeking to return home.
The departments announced in May that U.S. citizens who are currently overseas and whose passports expired on or after Jan. 1, 2020, would be able to use their documents to reenter the United States until Dec. 31, 2021. That provision does not apply to travel between third countries unless it is a transit stop.