HUNTINGTON — Sen. Joe Manchin joined six of his peers Wednesday in seeking a criminal probe of the Sackler family, owners of Oxycontin creator Purdue Pharma.
Purdue Pharma pleaded guilty in 2020 to three felonies for its sale and questionable marketing of the highly addictive opioid.
The Department of Justice reached a civil settlement with the Sackler family, owners of the firm, for their role in fueling the opioid crisis. As part of the settlement, the DOJ reserved the right to bring charges against individuals, including the Sacklers, but those investigations have not landed the family in a criminal courtroom.
On Wednesday, however, seven senators asked the Department of Justice to investigate whether the Sacklers personally engaged in criminal conduct in the course of Purdue Pharma’s admitted criminal wrongdoing in fueling the opioid epidemic.
Manchin, D-W.Va., was joined in making the request with Sens. Richard Blumenthal, D-Connecticut; Edward J. Markey, D-Massachusetts; Ron Wyden, D-Oregon; Maggie Hassan, D-New Hampshire; Elizabeth Warren, D-Massachusetts; and Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin.
The senators said the settlement has left little solace for the millions affected by the wrongful practices of Purdue Pharma.
“Real justice in this case means holding individual lawbreakers criminally accountable,” they wrote.
The senators said members of the Sackler family directed and oversaw Purdue’s development, manufacture, marketing, promotion, sales and distribution of opioids, including OxyContin, and interactions with the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Food and Drug Administration, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and the Department of Health and Human Services, which they believe might indicate criminal behavior at a individual level.
“There can be no doubt that this epidemic was exacerbated by Purdue and the decades of criminal conduct it engaged in while owned and operated by the Sackler family. For decades, the Sacklers have put themselves and their profits before people, and, under their leadership, Purdue committed crimes that helped fuel the opioid epidemic,” the senators' statement continues.
Huntington and Cabell County are among hundreds of governments across the country who sued Purdue and the Sackers over their questionable practices. A universal settlement was thought to have been reached to settle those claims until a federal judge reversed a prior judge’s approval of the settlement in bankruptcy court.
The local governments' civil complaint said until the mid-1990s, opioids were rarely prescribed until Purdue and the Sacklers began to pour money into marketing. Experts said the areas hit hardest by the opioid crisis were where most of the advertising dollars were sent.
At one point, Cabell County received 32 times more dollars in opioid marketing than the national average, or about $1,000 per person.