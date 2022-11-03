The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

HURRICANE, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin presented a Hurricane High School student a certificate of recognition Thursday for his efforts in creating a new multi-use skatepark and for engaging with his community leaders to bring about meaningful change.

Nate Giertz, a freshman at Hurricane High, emailed a letter to Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards last year about constructing a new skatepark in the city after traveling to other skateparks in the area. From there, the city approved the project and construction began last month.

