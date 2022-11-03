HURRICANE, W.Va. — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin presented a Hurricane High School student a certificate of recognition Thursday for his efforts in creating a new multi-use skatepark and for engaging with his community leaders to bring about meaningful change.
Nate Giertz, a freshman at Hurricane High, emailed a letter to Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards last year about constructing a new skatepark in the city after traveling to other skateparks in the area. From there, the city approved the project and construction began last month.
“You are making a real difference for our state,” Manchin, D-W.Va., said to Giertz.
“It’s really cool to have somebody this young, this bright and this involved and committed,” he continued.
Giertz said it was an honor to be recognized by the senator for his involvement in the process.
“I just messaged the mayor, and he answered really quickly and thought that’d be a cool idea. He got to work on it really fast,” he said. “It means a lot because I can just come over to a skatepark that’s really close to me.”
Nate’s mother, Elizabeth Giertz, said she was proud of him for taking the initiative and being part of the governmental process.
“It was a great opportunity for him to be able to sit with the senator today and just listen to him talk to some leaders in our community about what government and business ought to be,” Elizabeth Giertz said.
The skatepark, which will be ideal for all experience levels of skateboarders, roller skaters and scooter riders, is expected to be completed by the end of the year and is located at the Hurricane City Park entrance.
A previous skatepark was torn down in 2015 reportedly due to vandalism and inappropriate activity. City and county officials hope a new skatepark closer to the park entrance will prevent some of the previous issues.
Manchin also met with the Putnam County Chamber of Commerce at a roundtable on Thursday and toured the Meeks Mountain Trail Head, a 26-mile trail system, at the Hurricane City Park.
“I’ve been invited to come see the progress that’s been made, but also the cooperation,” Manchin said. “You have the county, you have the city, and you got the private sector, and you’ve got the bright minds of young people here saying, ‘Hey, we can do more.’
“This all came together in Putnam County, the city of Hurricane and here at the park, and I credit all of them,” Manchin said. “I’m just saying thank you.”
Manchin inspected the Meeks Mountain Trail Head and pledged to do his part to get a tunnel placed under the train tracks at the trail entrance. He said his commitment to the city is to do everything he can in Washington to work with CSX representatives to make the tunnel a reality.
“They need to have a tunnel under the train tracks to make it much more safe than what we have now,” Manchin said. “With the amount of people using it already, can you imagine if we have that tunnel that gives everyone the safety that they want and need? We’re all working together to make sure that we’ve got the best skatepark and the best hiking in the state of West Virginia right here in Putnam County.”
Edwards said recreational opportunities like the Meeks Mountain Trail System and the skatepark increase the economic impact of the area by bringing an influx of visitors from other states. They also improve the health of residents by promoting physical activity.
“People are already calling this the jewel of Putnam County, and I firmly believe that this is the jewel of Putnam County,” Edwards said. “This can be healthy; people walk our trails. They bike our trails. They run our trails. They hike the trails. It’s a multi-use trail system like no other.”
“This shows you exactly when you have the public and private working for the best interest of the citizens and the people that they represent and you live with, good things can happen,” Manchin said.
