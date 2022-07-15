CHARLESTON — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., is in no hurry to stop blocking climate action that experts say is needed to hasten the nation’s energy transition and fend off effects of climate change to which his home state is especially prone.
Manchin denied national reports in a radio interview Friday that he told Democrat leaders that he won’t back a budget package with any spending on climate change.
But Manchin reemphasized concern about fueling further inflation with a new spending package and accelerating the nation’s move away from fossil fuels in a MetroNews interview.
The self-styled centrist and coal stock beneficiary has withheld support for Democrats’ plans for a climate and tax package for months since rejecting a broader bill in December that would have strengthened the social safety net through funding child care tax credits, national paid leave and Medicare expansion.
Manchin on Friday suggested holding off on a new spending package until after U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics inflation figures for July are released next month. Such a delay likely would push passage of any package until after the Senate’s August recess.
“I’m not stopping,” Manchin said of negotiations with Democrat leaders.
Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon didn’t confirm or deny national reports that the senator had committed against climate spending in an email Thursday night, instead citing a Bureau of Labor Statistics report that consumer prices had risen 9.1% from June 2021 to June 2022.
“Senator Manchin believes it’s time for leaders to put political agendas aside, reevaluate and adjust to the economic realities the country faces to avoid taking steps that add fuel to the inflation fire,” Runyon said.
Manchin’s renewed reluctance to fast-track the nation’s fight against climate change has further frustrated West Virginia climate activists and heartened the state’s fossil fuel industry leaders.
“After a year of good-faith discussions with Senator Manchin and his team, it’s hard not to be deflated by this latest delay,” West Virginia Environmental Council president Lina Frame said in a statement released by the West Virginia Climate Alliance. “We continue to urge Senator Manchin to seize this opportunity to do the right thing for our state, our country and our planet because the alternative is unthinkable.”
“Senator Manchin has always advocated for sensible, all-the-above energy policies distinguishing him from many of his colleagues from within the Washington DC OZland who favor a more parochial or extreme view,” West Virginia Coal Association president Chris Hamilton said in an email.
Democrat leadership already has made significant concessions — many of them fossil fuel-friendly — with hopes of appeasing Manchin to get his critical support in a Senate evenly divided between Republicans united in opposition and their own party.
Manchin’s opposition led to the removal of the $150 billion Clean Electricity Performance Program from the Build Back Better Act that Manchin opposed in December anyway. That program, which experts considered the most powerful tool in Democrats’ spending plans, would have authorized grants for electricity providers that increased clean electricity use by 4% or more annually from 2023 through 2030.
Manchin predicted Build Back Better would deploy clean energy “at a rate that is faster than technology or the markets allow,” resulting in “catastrophic consequences.”
American Electric Power similarly had said the Clean Electricity Performance Program would force clean energy deployment too quickly.
But AEP spokesman Scott Blake said Friday that tax proposals considered for a federal budget package could accelerate the transition to clean energy while reducing costs for customers. Blake said those included a long-term extension of a production tax credit for wind and establishing a production tax credit option for solar, as well as direct pay and other clean energy tax credits.
Hamilton cited a Coal Association-commissioned 2021 West Virginia University College of Business and Economics study finding that a total coal-related economic output of nearly $14 billion in the state.
But coupled with the state’s long-term plummeting coal employment and overall population figures is an alarming national greenhouse gas emissions outlook.
The Rhodium Group, an independent research provider, said in an analysis released Thursday that the U.S. is on track to cut emissions 24% to 35% below 2005 levels by 2030 without further policy action.
That clip is well below the White House’s goal to cut emissions 50% to 52% by 2030.
A Princeton University energy policy research project updated in February projected that without climate and clean energy investments in the stalled Build Back Better Act passed by the House in November, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act championed by Manchin will leave annual greenhouse gas emissions 1.3 billion tons away from the nation’s 2030 climate goals.
The stakes are particularly high in West Virginia for mitigating climate change, which experts say will keep worsening flooding in the eastern U.S.
A study released in October by First Street Foundation, a nonprofit research group that quantifies climate risk, found more than half of West Virginia’s critical infrastructure — including fire, police and power stations — is at risk of becoming inoperable due to flooding.
That’s a higher share than in any other state.
Gov. Jim Justice declared a state of emergency for McDowell County on Thursday due to flooding that his office said damaged more than 75 homes and roughly a dozen bridges in the county.
“There is an enormous cost that we already bear due to our lack of action, and it’s a cost being borne by our neighbors,” the Rev. Jeffrey Allen, executive director of the West Virginia Council of Churches, said in a statement released by the West Virginia Climate Alliance on Friday urging congressional climate action. “Passing climate change legislation is as local as it gets.”
Mid-Ohio Valley Climate Action board president Eric Engle is among the climate advocates arguing that electric vehicle tax credits blocked by Manchin would help fight inflation by shielding consumers from volatile gas prices and other internal combustion engine model expenses.
“Investments in manufacturing and our energy future will help fight inflation, build secure supply chains, make our economy less dependent on volatile global prices, and power our nation for generations to come,” Jason Walsh, executive director of the BlueGreen Alliance, a national alliance of labor unions and environmental groups, said in an emailed statement.
Manchin has faced withering criticism for chairing the powerful Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee while making millions from coal.
Manchin has made $4.35 million since 2012 from stock he owns in Enersystems, a Fairmont coal brokerage he founded in 1988. Enersystems supplies waste coal burned at the Grant Town Power Plant.
Manchin reported income of $491,949 in stock dividends from Enersystems for 2020, easily his greatest source of reported income.
West Virginia’s senior senator has denied that his vested coal interests have influenced his policymaking. But he has declined to divest his holdings, saying his ownership is held in a blind trust and, therefore, avoids a conflict of interest.
Manchin is among many lawmakers who profit from industries they regulate, as opposed to executive branch employees who aren’t allowed to participate in government matters that affect their financial interests.
More than a quarter of the roughly $1.6 million Manchin’s campaign committee receive as budget package negotiations intensified in the third quarter of 2021 came from the oil and gas industry.
“We take Senator Manchin at his word that he supports clean energy, manufacturing and other priorities in the bill and that he will continue to negotiate,” Walsh said. “We will hold him to his word.”