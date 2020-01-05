HUNTINGTON — A representative from the office of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will take part in Manchin Mobile Monday, bringing Manchin’s office to local constituents.

From 3 to 4:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 6, a representative will be available at the Cabell County Public Library, 455 9th St. in Huntington.

West Virginians are encouraged to stop by and meet directly with a member of Manchin’s staff, who want to listen to their concerns and welcome any suggestions.

Manchin will not be in attendance. Regional representative Michael Browning will be on site to assist constituents.

