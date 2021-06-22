Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has secured language in the pending federal Surface Transportation Investment Act authorizing Amtrak to evaluate ways it could restore the Cardinal to daily service.
The Cardinal, which links West Virginia communities with Chicago and New York City, once ran seven days a week. In 1981, Amtrak discontinued it. A congressional mandate initiated by Sen. Robert C. Byrd, D-W.Va., resurrected the train but limited it to running three days a week.
“During my time in the Senate, I’ve fought to keep Amtrak ticket agents in West Virginia, save the New River Train and expand the Cardinal line which keeps the state connected to the rest of the nation,” said Manchin. “The language I have secured in the Surface Transportation Investment Act will require a study on potential options to restore the Cardinal line daily service, which provides access to and from much of West Virginia.”
Manchin labeled the language “an important first step towards restoring the Cardinal line and I look forward to reviewing the results of this important study to determine how we can best move forward. Until the study is complete, I will continue to advocate for the Cardinal line to ensure that West Virginians and our visitors alike have access to our wild and wonderful state.”
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams and Charleston Mayor Amy Shuler Goodwin were quick to voice their support for Manchin’s action.
“Huntington, which was founded by the Chesapeake & Ohio Railway 150 years ago, is grateful to Senator Manchin for taking this key step to make sure that our rail connection to the broader region and nation is built even stronger,” said Williams.
“As the Capital City of West Virginia, Charleston is uniquely positioned to leverage its passenger rail and other infrastructure to grow our economy and become a top tourism destination,” said Goodwin. “We are thankful for Senator Joe Manchin’s work to elevate our city and our state with this important passenger rail legislation.”
A key portion of the Cardinal’s 1,146-mile route stretches across West Virginia. As it makes its way through the state, the Cardinal follows the route of the C&O’s old main line. From the east, the train enters West Virginia near White Sulphur Springs, proceeds to Hinton, passes through the New River Gorge towns of Prince and Thurmond, and continues to Montgomery, Charleston and Huntington. Separate eastbound and westbound versions of the train traveled through West Virginia on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
The Cardinal has a checkered past. In 1974, Amtrak merged two trains, the James Whitcomb Riley and the George Washington, forming a single long-distance route between Chicago and Washington, D.C.
The train was renamed the Cardinal in 1977 as the cardinal was the state bird of all five states through which it ran. Eventually the Cardinal was extended from Washington, D.C., to New York City in an effort to increase its ridership, but the train was discontinued Sept. 30, 1981. A congressional mandate initiated by Sen. Robert C. Byrd D-W.Va., resurrected the train Jan. 8, 1982, but limited it to running three days a week.
In 2010, Amtrak released a report indicating it planned to increase the Cardinal’s service from three trains a week to daily service. But that never happened. A local group, the Friends of the Cardinal, long has urged that the Cardinal be returned to daily service, but without success.