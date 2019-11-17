WASHINGTON — A representative from the office of U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will take part in Manchin Mobile Monday, bringing the senator’s office to local constituents.

West Virginians are encouraged to stop by and meet directly with a member of Manchin’s staff, who are here to help and want to listen to concerns and suggestions.

On Monday, Nov. 18, a representative will be available at the Cabell County Public Library in Huntington from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Regional representative Michael Browning will be on site to assist constituents. Manchin will not be in attendance.

