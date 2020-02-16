HUNTINGTON — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will hold a public town hall in Huntington on the fiscal year 2021 budget, college affordability, broadband access, health care and other issues facing West Virginia and the nation.
The town hall will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the Robert C. Byrd Institute, 1050 4th Ave. in Huntington. Another town hall event will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 21, at the University of Charleston’s Erma Byrd Gallery, 2300 MacCorkle Ave. SE in Charleston.