Congress Budget

FILE — Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., speaks to reporters outside the hearing room where he chairs the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, at the Capitol in Washington, July 19, 2022.

 J. Scott Applewhite — staff, AP

CHARLESTON — When U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announced last week that he was backing a climate spending package sought for months by Democrats, he noted that Democratic leadership had agreed to advance pipeline permitting reform.

Now Manchin’s office has confirmed what many had already suspected — that the Mountain Valley Pipeline was part of the deal.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment for HD Media. 

