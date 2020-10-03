HUNTINGTON — Cabell County Republican Delegate John Mandt Jr. once again has found himself in hot water as messages he says were fabricated have circulated, showing him and others making disparaging remarks about people, including other delegates.
The messages, which were forwarded to The Herald-Dispatch and circulated on social media Friday night, appear to be Facebook chat messages in a group called “The ‘Right’ Stuff.” The group participants are identified by first name only, but profile pictures identify Mandt, Derrick Evans, who is running as a Republican in District 19 in Wayne County, and Jeffrey Ward, who is running for Huntington City Council District 4.
Throughout the thread, the group uses homophobic and Islamophobic language, and uses anti-gay slurs and other disparaging remarks about other delegates, candidates in the District 16 race, the president of the Senate and the mayor of Huntington.
In a statement, Mandt said the messages were all fabricated and he has been receiving death threats since the messages were released on social media.
“Everything electronic can be fabricated,” Mandt said. “It’s by design, my family, my business and I are being attacked.”
Mandt said he now knows why business people don’t run for office, and said he is sorry to those who were dragged into the situation.
It is not the first time Mandt has been accused of making offensive remarks on social media.
In 2019, Mandt made a Facebook post following a vigil at the Huntington mosque to honor the victims of the mass shooting at a mosque in New Zealand. Mandt said he chose not to attend because he distanced himself from “anything Muslim.” He later said the post was a misunderstanding, but that he was also hacked.
He has also been in hot water for remarks he has made about the LGBTQ community, once referring to the community as the “alphabet hate group.”
“We need to remember that Del. Mandt’s comments reflect more than just his personal views,” said Andrew Schneider, executive director of Fairness WV, in a statement about the messages. “He carries these views with him every day into the Capitol, and they’ve clearly affected how he represents the people of his district.”
Evans said he had no comment and that he had not seen the messages.
This is a developing story and will be updated.